Ukrainian troops destroy Russian stronghold using new 100 kg projectile

Yevheniia HubinaFriday, 6 June 2025, 14:45
A new type of weapon from a member of Brave1, a cluster for the development of military technologies in Ukraine, has been tested at the front.

Source: Brave1 on Facebook; Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: The cluster has not disclosed the characteristics or development potential of the technology. However, it noted that during testing, a Russian stronghold was destroyed using a projectile weighing over 100 kg. Brave1 confirmed to Mezha Media that the munition was Ukrainian-made.

Brave1 also added that it had tested the weapon on the Kherson front together with the manufacturer and a military unit.

"We will not disclose details, but this is just the beginning. Soon, we will have more solutions that the enemy will experience," the cluster said in a statement.

Background: In May, Brave1 announced the launch of Brave1 Chat, a platform for fast and secure exchange of information on defence technologies with the military.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

