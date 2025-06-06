All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian eSports team withdraws from major tournament sponsored by Russian bookmaker

Volodymyr MaksymenkoFriday, 6 June 2025, 15:08

Ukrainian eSports team B8 has withdrawn from the prestigious FISSURE Playground 1 CS2 tournament.

Source: Press service for B8, as reported by Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: The reason behind the decision is that the tournament is sponsored by the Russian bookmaker BetBoom, which operates a branch in occupied Crimea.

Advertisement:

Although the tournament organiser was initially founded in Yerevan, it later relocated to Belgrade and the company is now entirely run by Russian nationals.

Despite the risk of losing ranking points, B8 decided not to take part in the event. The team is currently participating in the BLAST Austin Major 2025, which has a prize pool of over US$1 million.

This tournament began on 2 June and will run until 22 June. B8 opened the competition with a victory over Brazilian team Imperial (1-0 in a Best of 1 format).

Interestingly, before making the final decision, B8 conducted a poll on their social media channels, where half of the fans voted in favour of participating in the tournament.

Background: Earlier, B8 defeated Wildcard and advanced to the second stage of the BLAST.tv Austin Major 2025.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

sport
Advertisement:
Man's body retrieved from under rubble of apartment block in Lutsk – photo
Russia claims nighttime strikes on Ukraine were retaliation for Operation Spider's Web
Ukrainian national athletics team came under morning Russian missile attack – video
Air Force on repelling Russian attack on 6 June: 406 targets destroyed, 32 strikes and debris falls
Russian nighttime attack leaves some Kyiv residents without electricity
UpdatedAftermath of Russia's combined strike on Kyiv: infrastructure damaged, 4 killed, 20 injured
All News
sport
Ukrainian Svitolina stuns world number four to reach Roland Garros quarter finals
Ukrainian gymnast Nazar Chepurnyi wins bronze at European Championships
Ukraine's national team to boycott World Esports Championships 2025 in several disciplines due to Belarus' participation
RECENT NEWS
17:18
Germany's Merz: Some US lawmakers unaware of scale of Russia's rearmament – Reuters
16:56
No promises, just funding: NATO Hague summit to approve new ways to support Ukraine in fight
16:53
One killed and eight injured in relentless Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
16:30
Ukraine's state hydropower operator plans post-war recovery of Kakhovka hydroelectric dam
15:54
To their wedding song: Ukrainian veteran dances with wife for first time since losing both legs
15:35
Grey list for Moscow: EU plans to make transactions with Russia more difficult
15:33
EXPLAINERCould the bitcoin scandal bring down Czechia's pro-Ukraine government?
15:28
Man's body retrieved from under rubble of apartment block in Lutsk – photo
15:08
Ukrainian eSports team withdraws from major tournament sponsored by Russian bookmaker
14:45
Ukrainian troops destroy Russian stronghold using new 100 kg projectile
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: