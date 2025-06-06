Ukrainian eSports team withdraws from major tournament sponsored by Russian bookmaker

Ukrainian eSports team B8 has withdrawn from the prestigious FISSURE Playground 1 CS2 tournament.

Details: The reason behind the decision is that the tournament is sponsored by the Russian bookmaker BetBoom, which operates a branch in occupied Crimea.

Although the tournament organiser was initially founded in Yerevan, it later relocated to Belgrade and the company is now entirely run by Russian nationals.

Despite the risk of losing ranking points, B8 decided not to take part in the event. The team is currently participating in the BLAST Austin Major 2025, which has a prize pool of over US$1 million.

This tournament began on 2 June and will run until 22 June. B8 opened the competition with a victory over Brazilian team Imperial (1-0 in a Best of 1 format).

Interestingly, before making the final decision, B8 conducted a poll on their social media channels, where half of the fans voted in favour of participating in the tournament.

Background: Earlier, B8 defeated Wildcard and advanced to the second stage of the BLAST.tv Austin Major 2025.

