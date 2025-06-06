All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

To their wedding song: Ukrainian veteran dances with wife for first time since losing both legs

Alyona PavliukFriday, 6 June 2025, 15:54
To their wedding song: Ukrainian veteran dances with wife for first time since losing both legs
Veteran Oleksandr Zhavnenko dances on prosthetics with his wife for the first time. Photo: Unbroken National Rehabilitation Centre/Facebook

A Ukrainian soldier who lost both legs on the front line has danced for the first time since his injury. Together with his wife, he danced to the same song that played at their wedding.

Source: The Nezlamni (Unbroken) National Rehabilitation Centre

Details: Oleksandr Zhavnenko, a 36-year-old from Lviv, has been dancing since childhood. It was on the dance floor that he met his future wife, Marichka. They performed together in the folk ensemble Mriia (Dream).

Advertisement:

From the first day of the full-scale Russian invasion, Oleksandr supported Ukraine’s defence forces as a volunteer. After his wife Marichka gave birth to their first child, he joined the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard as a drone operator.

Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

Допис, поширений UNBROKEN Ukraine (@unbroken.ukraine)

Oleksandr lost both lower limbs in October 2024.

"As soon as I was injured, Marichka came to me in Dnipro with our little Lina in her arms. It was a huge surprise. She supported me and said: ‘We’ll definitely get back on our feet and dance together’," he recalls.

The couple performed their first dance since his injury at the Lviv House of Scientists, to the same song that played at their wedding.

"I didn’t know what to expect from this dance. But I loved it so much! Nothing hurt, nothing felt tight – unlike everyday life, where even moving in the kitchen is hard. Here, I did what I love, and she was by my side," Oleksandr shares.

Background: Previously, the centre shared the story of veterans Anastasiia and Oleksii, who met during rehabilitation. Both were seriously injured at the front and lost limbs.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Man's body retrieved from under rubble of apartment block in Lutsk – photo
Russia claims nighttime strikes on Ukraine were retaliation for Operation Spider's Web
Ukrainian national athletics team came under morning Russian missile attack – video
Air Force on repelling Russian attack on 6 June: 406 targets destroyed, 32 strikes and debris falls
Russian nighttime attack leaves some Kyiv residents without electricity
UpdatedAftermath of Russia's combined strike on Kyiv: infrastructure damaged, 4 killed, 20 injured
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Man's body retrieved from under rubble of apartment block in Lutsk – photo
Ukraine's commander-in-chief briefs EU military committee chairman on situation at front line
Russia claims nighttime strikes on Ukraine were retaliation for Operation Spider's Web
RECENT NEWS
18:32
Russia injures two State Emergency Service press officers in Kyiv on Ukraine's Journalist Day
18:11
Ukraine completes preparations to join EU's roam like at home zone
18:03
Russia spreads false prisoner exchange claims and manipulates sensitive issue – Ukrainian POW authority
17:38
Skovoroda Library in Kyiv damaged in nighttime Russian attack – photo
17:18
Germany's Merz: Some US lawmakers unaware of scale of Russia's rearmament – Reuters
17:00
Russian automaker Lada sales plummet amid market downturn
16:56
No promises, just funding: NATO Hague summit to approve new ways to support Ukraine in fight
16:53
One killed and eight injured in relentless Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
16:30
Ukraine's state hydropower operator plans post-war recovery of Kakhovka hydroelectric dam
15:54
To their wedding song: Ukrainian veteran dances with wife for first time since losing both legs
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: