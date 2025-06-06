Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over 30 times, injuring civilian
Russian forces launched over 30 attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 6 June, injuring a 50-year-old man.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The aggressor has terrorised three districts of the oblast.
It targeted the Nikopol district with artillery and drones. It was loud in [the city of] Nikopol and Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovsk and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas. [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
A 50-year-old man was injured. He received medical care and will continue treatment as an outpatient."
Details: The attacks damaged several companies, infrastructure and a market. A high-rise building was hit, causing a fire. Two houses, a minibus and two cars were also damaged.
In the Novohryhorivka hromada of the Synelnykove district, Russian forces used a first-person view drone, igniting dry grass. The fire was extinguished.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!