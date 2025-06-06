Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over 30 times, injuring civilian

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces launched over 30 attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 6 June, injuring a 50-year-old man.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor has terrorised three districts of the oblast.

It targeted the Nikopol district with artillery and drones. It was loud in [the city of] Nikopol and Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovsk and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas. [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

A 50-year-old man was injured. He received medical care and will continue treatment as an outpatient."

Details: The attacks damaged several companies, infrastructure and a market. A high-rise building was hit, causing a fire. Two houses, a minibus and two cars were also damaged.

In the Novohryhorivka hromada of the Synelnykove district, Russian forces used a first-person view drone, igniting dry grass. The fire was extinguished.

