Russia loses 1,120 soldiers over past day
Saturday, 7 June 2025, 08:05
Russia has lost 1,120 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 995,030.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 995,030 (+1,120) military personnel;
- 10,904 (+15) tanks;
- 22,737 (+52) armoured combat vehicles;
- 28,850 (+56) artillery systems;
- 1,410 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,181 (+1) air defence systems;
- 413 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 337 (+1) helicopters;
- 39,493 (+300) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,308 (+37) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 51,079 (+166) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,908 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
