Zelenskyy on Operation Spider's Web: I aimed to use only our weapons

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the Security Service of Ukraine's operation codenamed Pavutyna (Spider's Web), which destroyed Russian strategic bombers, has stated that the special services used exclusively Ukrainian weapons and did not use equipment from an allyʼs arsenal.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News

"I wanted very much to use only what we produce and to have the separation [be] very clear," Zelenskyy said.

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy said that drivers in Russia did not know that the mobile wooden houses and other containers they were transporting were equipped with drones.

Background:

On 1 June 2025, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation codenamed Pavutyna and hit Russian strategic jets at four airfields.

Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, stated that 34% of strategic carriers of cruise missiles at the main airfields of the Russian Federation had been destroyed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!