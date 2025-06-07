All Sections
Russian attack Donetsk Oblast, killing 2 and injuring 9 people – photo

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 7 June 2025, 10:22
Aftermath of Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian troops killed two and injured nine people in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, on 6 June.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: In particular, one person was injured in Pokrovsk.

It is specified that besides the deceased, five people were injured, and 13 buildings were damaged in Myrnohrad.

One person was injured and a car was damaged in Novyi Donbas of the Dobropillia hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

 
Aftermath of Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast 
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Another person was injured in Siversk.

In addition, one person was injured in Kostiantynivka and 13 buildings and cars were damaged.

