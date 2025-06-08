All Sections
Russia kills 5 civilians in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts on 7 June

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 8 June 2025, 08:28
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Russians killed four residents of Donetsk Oblast on 7 June: two in Yablunivka, one in Kostiantynivka and one in Siversk. One more person was killed in the Mezhova hromada in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: In Donetsk Oblast, nine more people were injured over the day.

Meanwhile, Russian troops attacked the Mezhova hromada in the Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with three guided aerial bombs last night. A man was killed there.

 

Donetsk OblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Russian forces occupy Loknia in Sumy Oblast, DeepState reports
Three civilians killed in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast – photo
Russian attack Donetsk Oblast, killing 2 and injuring 9 people – photo
