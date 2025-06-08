Russia kills 5 civilians in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts on 7 June
Sunday, 8 June 2025, 08:28
Russians killed four residents of Donetsk Oblast on 7 June: two in Yablunivka, one in Kostiantynivka and one in Siversk. One more person was killed in the Mezhova hromada in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Details: In Donetsk Oblast, nine more people were injured over the day.
Meanwhile, Russian troops attacked the Mezhova hromada in the Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with three guided aerial bombs last night. A man was killed there.
