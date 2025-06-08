Belarus leader Lukashenko proposes honouring Xi Jinping with monument in Minsk

Self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has proposed erecting a monument to Chinese President Xi Jinping in Minsk during the opening ceremony of the National Football Stadium on 8 June 2025.

Source: Belarusian state news agency BelTA

Details: It is reported that during Lukashenko’s visit to China, Xi Jinping unexpectedly showed him two scaled mockups – an international pool and a football stadium.

The Chinese president then said that the construction of these facilities would be a gift for the Belarusian people.

The stadium. Photo: BelTA

Quote: "I immediately did not believe it, knowing China well, the Chinese. But then I thought: the Chinese don’t throw around empty words. And even more so the head [of China]. That’s where it all started."

Details: According to Lukashenko, the stadium was built "relatively quickly", and also appeared in the Belarusian capital and a new international-class pool.

Quote: "We are officially opening the largest ‘monument’. I said at the entrance [near the stadium there is a sculptural composition depicting a Belarusian and a Chinese football players – ed.]: this is a good place to erect a monument to my friend Xi Jinping.

Entrance to the stadium and the sculpture. Photo: BelTA

Because only thanks to him, the Chinese built this stadium at their own expense."

