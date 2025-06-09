All Sections
No Russians on border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts – Ukrainian military

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 9 June 2025, 20:08
A map of the hostilities. Screenshot: DeepStateMap

The Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group has denied Russian claims that they have reached the border of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, on the national joint 24/7 newscast on 9 June

Quote from Trehubov: "No, there are no Russians on the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. Yes, there is fighting in the west of Donetsk Oblast, but the Russians have not reached the administrative border. Their reports about this are not true; they are lies."

Details: Trehubov said there is significant Russian pressure along the entire length of the front line on the Pokrovsk front. There are always more than 50 combat engagements per day, whereas on other fronts there are fewer. He added that the Pokrovsk front has been Russia's main front for more than two years.

Background: On 9 June, the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that its units are "continuing to advance deep into the enemy’s defence and have increased the area of liberated [sic] territories in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast".

