Russians hit Huliaipole with ballistic missiles, killing and injuring civilians – photo

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 1 July 2025, 13:49
Russians hit Huliaipole with ballistic missiles, killing and injuring civilians – photo

Russian forces struck Huliaipole in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with two ballistic missiles. The strike has resulted in casualties and fatalities.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

Quote: "On 1 July at 09:15, the enemy launched a missile strike on the town of Huliaipole in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Early reports indicate that two ballistic missiles, likely of the Iskander-M type, were used."

Details: The strike resulted in casualties and fatalities among the local population.

The Russian attack destroyed a community arts centre, two shops and damaged homes.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Huliaipole

