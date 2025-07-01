Russians hit Huliaipole with ballistic missiles, killing and injuring civilians – photo

Russian forces struck Huliaipole in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with two ballistic missiles. The strike has resulted in casualties and fatalities.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

Quote: "On 1 July at 09:15, the enemy launched a missile strike on the town of Huliaipole in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Early reports indicate that two ballistic missiles, likely of the Iskander-M type, were used."

Details: The strike resulted in casualties and fatalities among the local population.

The Russian attack destroyed a community arts centre, two shops and damaged homes.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Huliaipole

