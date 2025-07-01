All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy signs documents to ratify agreement on Special Tribunal for Crime of Russian Aggression

Iryna KutielievaTuesday, 1 July 2025, 16:40
Zelenskyy signs documents to ratify agreement on Special Tribunal for Crime of Russian Aggression
Stock Photo: Getty Images

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed documents for the ratification of the agreement to establish a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Russian Aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stressed the need for the swift ratification of the agreement in order to "initiate the actual process of establishing the Tribunal".

Advertisement:

Quote: "I have also instructed that the necessary legislative amendments be prepared and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine [Ukrainian Parliament – ed.] as soon as possible, so that everything on our side is fully in place for the complete implementation of the Agreement."

Details: Zelenskyy urged members of parliament to consider the matter without delay.

He also expects the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the President to promptly present "a clear schedule for working with partners on implementing the Agreement and formally launching the institution".

Quote: "Russia must already feel this year that its accountability for the crime of aggression is inevitable – and that the international legal process to bring it to justice has truly begun."

Background:

  • The agreement on the establishment of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression was signed in the building of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg on 25 June, during Zelenskyy's first visit to this institution.
  • The future tribunal will allow investigations against the highest-ranking leaders of the state, who would typically be protected by personal immunity. However, verdicts will only be possible once such individuals leave office.

Read more: Trial for Lavrov and Putin: all about the tribunal for Russia that received Europe's blessing

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyRussiaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to fully align with EU sanctions against Iran
Zelenskyy on Ottawa Convention withdrawal: signal to all partners along Russia's borders
RECENT NEWS
20:00
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
19:51
Civilian killed and dozens of houses damaged in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
19:39
Lithuanian and German presidents discuss stronger support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia
18:56
Russia has hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast almost 30 times since day's start: one civilian injured, damage reported
17:54
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
16:24
Man killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
16:21
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
16:01
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:50
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
15:10
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: