Zelenskyy signs documents to ratify agreement on Special Tribunal for Crime of Russian Aggression

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed documents for the ratification of the agreement to establish a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Russian Aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stressed the need for the swift ratification of the agreement in order to "initiate the actual process of establishing the Tribunal".

Quote: "I have also instructed that the necessary legislative amendments be prepared and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine [Ukrainian Parliament – ed.] as soon as possible, so that everything on our side is fully in place for the complete implementation of the Agreement."

Details: Zelenskyy urged members of parliament to consider the matter without delay.

He also expects the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the President to promptly present "a clear schedule for working with partners on implementing the Agreement and formally launching the institution".

Quote: "Russia must already feel this year that its accountability for the crime of aggression is inevitable – and that the international legal process to bring it to justice has truly begun."

Background:

The agreement on the establishment of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression was signed in the building of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg on 25 June, during Zelenskyy's first visit to this institution.

The future tribunal will allow investigations against the highest-ranking leaders of the state, who would typically be protected by personal immunity. However, verdicts will only be possible once such individuals leave office.

