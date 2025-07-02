All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian forces attack Donetsk Oblast, killing two people and injuring six

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 2 July 2025, 13:22
Russian forces attack Donetsk Oblast, killing two people and injuring six
The aftermath of the Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Vadym Filashkin

Russian strikes killed two men in the city of Pokrovsk and injured six people in Donetsk Oblast on 2 July.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Two men were killed and a woman injured in Pokrovsk due to a Russian attack. Additionally, two men were injured on the road between Pokrovsk and Rodynske.

Advertisement:

Russian drones also attacked Druzhkivka, injuring three people and damaging at least four houses.

"The Russians are constantly and deliberately targeting civilians. It is dangerous to stay in Donetsk Oblast!" Filashkin emphasised, once again calling on residents to evacuate from the oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk OblastattackcasualtiesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian forces hit Russian command point in Donetsk Oblast
DeepState: Russians occupy another village in Donetsk Oblast
Russians shell residential buildings in Kostiantynivka with artillery, injuring citizens – photo
RECENT NEWS
20:00
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
19:51
Civilian killed and dozens of houses damaged in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
19:39
Lithuanian and German presidents discuss stronger support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia
18:56
Russia has hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast almost 30 times since day's start: one civilian injured, damage reported
17:54
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
16:24
Man killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
16:21
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
16:01
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:50
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
15:10
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: