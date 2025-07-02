Russian forces attack Donetsk Oblast, killing two people and injuring six

The aftermath of the Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Vadym Filashkin

Russian strikes killed two men in the city of Pokrovsk and injured six people in Donetsk Oblast on 2 July.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Two men were killed and a woman injured in Pokrovsk due to a Russian attack. Additionally, two men were injured on the road between Pokrovsk and Rodynske.

Advertisement:

Russian drones also attacked Druzhkivka, injuring three people and damaging at least four houses.

"The Russians are constantly and deliberately targeting civilians. It is dangerous to stay in Donetsk Oblast!" Filashkin emphasised, once again calling on residents to evacuate from the oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!