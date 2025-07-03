All Sections
Czech president does not guarantee continued military aid to Kyiv after parliamentary elections

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 3 July 2025, 11:33
Czech President Petr Pavel. Photo: Getty Images

Czech President Petr Pavel has stated that he cannot guarantee continued military aid to Ukraine after the parliamentary elections in Czechia, which are scheduled for October 2025.

Source: Pavel in an interview with the BBC, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Czech president did not rule out that the elections would lead to a change of government and made it clear that the priorities of the possible new government, particularly regarding aid to Ukraine, are challenging to assess at this early stage.

"Right now, all my efforts are focused on maintaining a unified approach to security and defence issues, including our policy towards Ukraine. Because I believe that supporting Ukraine is an integral part of our own security," Pavel said.

He added that he is discussing these issues with all the leaders of the parliamentary parties expected to be part of the next government.

"I have discussed with them the need to maintain the same principles in the field of security and foreign policy even after the elections. However, of course, I cannot give any guarantees at this point – much will depend on the election results," the Czech president said.

Background:

  • Czechia is actively supporting Ukraine through its shell initiative. Prague raises funds and, using its connections with countries unwilling to openly back Ukraine, purchases artillery shells from them and supplies them to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
  • Parliamentary elections in Czechia are scheduled for 3 and 4 October this year. If the opposition wins, one of the frontrunners to become head of government is Andrej Babiš, former prime minister and leader of the ANO party. His party currently leads the polls ahead of the vote.
  • Babiš recently spoke out against supporting refugees from Ukraine.

