Zelenskyy arrives in Denmark as country assumes EU presidency

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark on Thursday 3 July, where he will take part in events marking the start of Denmark’s presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Details: Zelenskyy is set to attend events marking the start of Denmark’s presidency of the Council of the EU.

The Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the Ukrainian president’s arrival.

The royal couple, members of the Danish government and several prominent EU politicians will also attend the events dedicated to the start of the Danish presidency.

On 1 July, Denmark assumed the presidency of the Council of the EU. Under the motto "A strong Europe in a changing world", the Danish presidency will focus on ensuring Europe’s security, competitiveness and environmental sustainability.

The Ukrainian government expects breakthrough decisions regarding Ukraine’s EU membership during the Danish presidency.

