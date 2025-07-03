All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Four killed, three injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast – photos

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 3 July 2025, 17:48
Four killed, three injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces attacked the towns of Kostiantynivka, Bilytske and Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on 3 July, killing four people and injuring three others.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: In the morning, the Russians dropped a FAB-250 aerial bomb equipped with a unified gliding and correction module on Kostiantynivka. Residential buildings were hit. A woman who was at home at the time sustained a laceration to her arm. Several hours later, the city came under fire again, this time from a Smerch multiple rocket launcher. A 72-year-old woman waiting at a public transport stop was injured.

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

In Bilytske, two men aged 54 and 66 were killed in an attack. A civilian woman suffered shrapnel wounds and received medical assistance.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces also struck Pokrovsk. Two local residents were killed. The type of weapon used in the attack is being determined.

At least nine apartment buildings, three garages, a shop facade and a power line were damaged in the attacks.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The Prosecutor’s Office has launched pre-trial investigations into all incidents under Article 438.1 and Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of the laws and customs of war.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Explosion occurs at ammunition depot in temporarily occupied Khartsyzk in Donetsk Oblast – videos
Russian forces attack Donetsk Oblast, killing two people and injuring six
Ukrainian forces hit Russian command point in Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
20:00
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
19:51
Civilian killed and dozens of houses damaged in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
19:39
Lithuanian and German presidents discuss stronger support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia
18:56
Russia has hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast almost 30 times since day's start: one civilian injured, damage reported
17:54
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
16:24
Man killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
16:21
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
16:01
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:50
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
15:10
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: