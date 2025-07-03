Four killed, three injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces attacked the towns of Kostiantynivka, Bilytske and Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on 3 July, killing four people and injuring three others.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: In the morning, the Russians dropped a FAB-250 aerial bomb equipped with a unified gliding and correction module on Kostiantynivka. Residential buildings were hit. A woman who was at home at the time sustained a laceration to her arm. Several hours later, the city came under fire again, this time from a Smerch multiple rocket launcher. A 72-year-old woman waiting at a public transport stop was injured.

Advertisement:

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

In Bilytske, two men aged 54 and 66 were killed in an attack. A civilian woman suffered shrapnel wounds and received medical assistance.

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces also struck Pokrovsk. Two local residents were killed. The type of weapon used in the attack is being determined.

At least nine apartment buildings, three garages, a shop facade and a power line were damaged in the attacks.

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The Prosecutor’s Office has launched pre-trial investigations into all incidents under Article 438.1 and Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of the laws and customs of war.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!