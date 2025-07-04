Russians drop guided bomb on village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: one killed

One person has been killed as a result of a Russian guided aerial bomb strike on the village of Prymorske in the Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on Prymorske. A house has been destroyed and a fire has broken out."

Advertisement:

Details: Fedorov reported that an 84-year-old man had been killed.

Background:

Over the past 24 hours, the Russians have carried out 377 attacks on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Russian forces launched four airstrikes on the settlements of Huliaipole and Mali Shcherbaky. A total of 245 UAVs of various types (mostly first-person view drones) targeted the settlements of Malokaterynivka, Kanivske, Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Charivne. The Russians used multiple-launch rocket systems to deliver eight strikes on Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky. Another 120 artillery strikes targeted Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Charivne.

Sixteen reports were received about damage to houses, flats and cars.

