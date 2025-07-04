Russians drop guided bomb on village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: one killed
Friday, 4 July 2025, 20:04
One person has been killed as a result of a Russian guided aerial bomb strike on the village of Prymorske in the Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on Prymorske. A house has been destroyed and a fire has broken out."
Details: Fedorov reported that an 84-year-old man had been killed.
Background:
- Over the past 24 hours, the Russians have carried out 377 attacks on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
- Russian forces launched four airstrikes on the settlements of Huliaipole and Mali Shcherbaky. A total of 245 UAVs of various types (mostly first-person view drones) targeted the settlements of Malokaterynivka, Kanivske, Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Charivne. The Russians used multiple-launch rocket systems to deliver eight strikes on Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky. Another 120 artillery strikes targeted Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Charivne.
- Sixteen reports were received about damage to houses, flats and cars.
