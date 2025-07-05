Ukraine police report 70 minors targeted for recruitment by Russian secret services

Signs that the child was recruited by the Russian secret services. Stock photo: agil73/Depositphotos

The police have already received almost 70 reports from minors who said that the Russians tried to recruit them to commit acts of sabotage. At the same time, more than 60 teenagers agreed to commit crimes.

Source: Vasyl Bohdan, head of the juvenile police of Ukraine, in an interview for Ukrinform news agency

Details: Since the beginning of 2025, law enforcement officers have recorded 65 facts of sabotage involving 62 children aged 13 to 17.

Advertisement:

Their main motivation, says Bohdan, is money.

"Also, these teenagers have a partial desire to assert themselves or a blind belief that they will not be caught.

But no child realised that he could die or receive any terrible injuries. They all considered it an easy part-time job, sometimes not even knowing that they were working for the enemy," he notes.

Background:

Earlier, law enforcement officers awarded two teenagers from Dnipropetrovsk Oblast who were tried to be recruited by the Russians to set fire to the service vehicles belonging to the Ukrainian defence forces.

Also, a 14-year-old boy from Ternopil Oblast contacted the police after receiving a message in the Telegram messenger offering dubious earnings. He was offered to "carry things from one place to another" for a reward "of a thousand dollars".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!