All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine police report 70 minors targeted for recruitment by Russian secret services

Alyona PavliukSaturday, 5 July 2025, 12:16
Ukraine police report 70 minors targeted for recruitment by Russian secret services
Signs that the child was recruited by the Russian secret services. Stock photo: agil73/Depositphotos

The police have already received almost 70 reports from minors who said that the Russians tried to recruit them to commit acts of sabotage. At the same time, more than 60 teenagers agreed to commit crimes.

Source: Vasyl Bohdan, head of the juvenile police of Ukraine, in an interview for Ukrinform news agency 

Details: Since the beginning of 2025, law enforcement officers have recorded 65 facts of sabotage involving 62 children aged 13 to 17.

Advertisement:

Their main motivation, says Bohdan, is money.

"Also, these teenagers have a partial desire to assert themselves or a blind belief that they will not be caught.

But no child realised that he could die or receive any terrible injuries. They all considered it an easy part-time job, sometimes not even knowing that they were working for the enemy," he notes. 

Background: 

  • Earlier, law enforcement officers awarded two teenagers from Dnipropetrovsk Oblast who were tried to be recruited by the Russians to set fire to the service vehicles belonging to the Ukrainian defence forces.
  • Also, a 14-year-old boy from Ternopil Oblast contacted the police after receiving a message in the Telegram messenger offering dubious earnings. He was offered to "carry things from one place to another" for a reward "of a thousand dollars".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

childrenpropagandaRussia
Advertisement:
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine – Pentagon
Ukraine's General Staff confirms destruction of ammunition factory near Moscow by Unmanned Systems Forces' drones – video
Former Russian transport minister found dead after being dismissed this morning
Police determine cause of powerful explosions near Zhytomyr – photos
Ukrainian long-range drones strike oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai – source
All News
children
Two Ukrainian teenagers brought back from occupied territories
Russian teenagers in Tolyatti face criminal charges after singing Ukrainian national anthem
Yale researchers have estimated how many Ukrainian children may be held by Russia
RECENT NEWS
11:56
Russian army major among "neutral" athletes cleared by FIE for World Fencing Championships
11:36
Ukraine's commander-in-chief insists on restoring positions and regaining territories in Russia's Kursk Oblast
11:17
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals "insides" of Russian Kh-101 missiles that hit children's hospital last year – photo
11:05
updatedCivilian killed and nine more injured in Russian drone attacks on Kherson – video
11:03
Russians destroy Kyiv warehouse of Kibernetiki electronics chain
10:27
Czech president and former NATO general outlines his perception of power balance in Russia-Ukraine war
10:25
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
10:01
Trump told Zelenskyy aid pause was not his decision – WSJ
09:45
Czech president does not believe Russia is currently winning war
09:35
Russian attack on Kyiv on 4 July: another person dies in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: