Russians occupy two villages between Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts – DeepState

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 5 July 2025, 15:35
Russians occupy two villages between Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts – DeepState
Administrative border of Donetsk Oblast. Screenshot: DeepState

Russian forces have occupied the settlements of Zelenyi Kut and Novoukrainka near the administrative border between Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Donetsk Oblast and are trying to advance further.

Source: DeepState

Details: The villages are located near Dachne, where the Russians are actively trying to break through the Ukrainian defences. 

Quote: "The situation in the vicinity of Dachne is dynamic and tense.

In order to prevent advances to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and the occupation of the village, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attracted additional resources, but due to the numerical superiority and continuous assaults by small groups of infantry, the enemy advances through the defensive units of Ukrainian fighters, which has not been a novelty for a long time now."

Details: Analysts note that Russia has a "big PR rationale to launch a propaganda machine" with its advance into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. But even for Ukraine, this is an "important and principled position" to prevent the Russians from crossing the administrative border.

Quote: "The situation is difficult, and the conditions on the line of combat, existing problems and the ‘infinite’ number of the Russians complicate this situation even more.

On this front, we will still see many similar discussions, because the Russians have made rapid advances near Yalta, which is also located on the administrative border, as well as neat Zirka, Piddubne, Tolstoi, Shevchenko, Voskresenka and other settlements".

Donetsk OblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
