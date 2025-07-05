All Sections
UN secretary general condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine and warns of nuclear safety risk

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 5 July 2025, 19:01
UN secretary general condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine and warns of nuclear safety risk
António Guterres. Photo: Getty Images

UN Secretary General António Guterres has condemned Russia's attacks on Ukraine and said that these strikes have once again jeopardised nuclear safety at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: statement by the UN secretary general’s spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric

Details: In a statement released by his spokesman, António Guterres expressed concern about the dangerous escalation and the growing number of civilian casualties.

He reiterated that attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure are prohibited under international law and called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

Quote: "These strikes disrupted the power supply to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, once again underlining the ongoing risks to nuclear safety."

Details: The secretary general called for a complete, immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

Background: On 4 July, Russia struck a power line connecting the temporarily occupied ZNPP to Ukraine's integrated power grid, causing a blackout at the plant.

