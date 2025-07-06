All Sections
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 6 July 2025, 16:01
A building destroyed in the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Four people were killed when Russian forces struck a residential area in the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast with an FAB-250 bomb fitted with a UMPK module at 11:00 on 6 July, followed by an attack using a first-person view drone. [A UMPK is a guidance kit for converting unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions – ed.]

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Details: Two civilians were killed by the FAB-250 aerial bomb and a 63-year-old man was injured.

Ten minutes later, the Russians attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone, killing the couple inside – a 39-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man.

 
The man killed in the Russian strike on the car.
Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The attack also damaged 15 houses and apartment buildings, power lines and a car.

