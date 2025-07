Man killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast

A man was killed in a Russian attack on Kherson Oblast on Sunday 6 July.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "A resident of Antonivka sustained fatal injuries in an enemy attack today."

Advertisement:

Details: The relevant services are establishing the identity of the deceased.

Background: On the morning of Saturday 5 July, Russian forces attacked the settlement of Novodmytrivka in Kherson Oblast, killing a 70-year-old woman.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!