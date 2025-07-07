All Sections
Marketplace for weapons DOT-Chain Defence launched in Ukraine

Yevheniia HubinaMonday, 7 July 2025, 10:57
Photo: Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has reported that a new digital system called DOT-Chain Defence has been launched in Ukraine to speed up and simplify the supply of weapons to the Armed Forces. 

Source: Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov 

Details: It is a kind of weapons marketplace created to provide operational support to the front lines. Ten brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will participate in the pilot launch, for which the Ministry of Defence has allocated UAH 1 billion (about US$24 million) to the Defence Procurement Agency.

According to the ministry, the brigades will be able to use this money to order FPV drones through the State Logistics Operator's IT system, and soon, other types of UAVs, electronic warfare equipment and robotic systems.

The report also states that each military unit will be able to choose exactly what it needs to perform its tasks. Meanwhile, the Defence Procurement Agency will provide financing and delivery without unnecessary bureaucracy. The Ministry of Defence added that deliveries will now take place in weeks rather than months.

DOT-Chain Defence is based on the model of food supply for the army.

How the system works:

  • Military personnel independently select, order and secure the necessary equipment, see delivery times, leave reviews and receive quick responses;
  • Manufacturers receive a clear mechanism for cooperation with the state and the army, as well as direct feedback from the military;
  • The state sees the front's real needs, makes data-based decisions, supports the development of the defence industry and introduces innovations.

Background: In June, the Defence Procurement Agency and the State Logistics Operator presented the functionality of the IT system during an online meeting with representatives of more than 50 military units.

