All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Former Russian transport minister found dead after being dismissed this morning

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 7 July 2025, 16:38
Former Russian transport minister found dead after being dismissed this morning
Roman Starovoit. Photo: RIA Novosti

Former Russian transport minister Roman Starovoit has been found dead on the day of his dismissal. Various Telegram channels are reporting, citing sources, that he killed himself.

Source: Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Telegram channels Shot and Mash, pro-Kremlin media outlet RIA Novosti

Details: Starovoit's death has been confirmed by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, who said the former minister's body was found with a gunshot wound in his car in Odintsovo, a Moscow suburb. Russian investigators say they are investigating the circumstances of his death.

Advertisement:

Telegram channels are reporting that a firearm was found next to the body. The likely cause of Starovoit's suicide is thought to be a possible upcoming criminal case with respect to offences committed during the construction of fortifications in Kursk Oblast.

Mash reports that it was Starovoit who signed off on a decision by the region's operational headquarters that permitted the Kursk Oblast Development Corporation to spend RUB 19 billion (US$241 million) and select the subcontractors itself.

The investigation is also looking into Starovoit’s possible involvement in violations committed in relation to the procurement of medicines for hospitals in the oblast, and in a "failed transport reform" in Kursk which failed to repair tram lines or deliver new carriages.

Other Kursk officials had testified against Starovoit, including Alexei Smirnov, the former governor of Kursk Oblast, who has been arrested and charged with embezzling 1 billion roubles (US$12 million), Vladimir Lukin, former director general of the corporation, and Maxim Vasilyev, a former Kursk deputy governor who was involved in the construction business. Both Lukin and Vasilyev are currently in pre-trial custody.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin dismissed Starovoit on the morning of 7 July.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warRussia
Advertisement:
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
Zelenskyy reported to have told ambassador to US he intends to dismiss her
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine – Pentagon
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Russians attack infrastructure in Sumy Oblast, injuring two people
Russian drones attack Zaporizhzhia, damaging university building and injuring 17 people – photos, video
Around 500 buildings in Kyiv cut off from water supply after Russian attack
RECENT NEWS
21:29
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
20:26
Trump says he doesn't know who ordered halt to Ukraine arms supplies
20:21
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
19:44
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
19:25
Ukraine brings back seven children and their families from occupied territories
19:25
EXPLAINERHow Trump’s USA is losing to China and whether it can hold its global position
19:16
Czech arms manufacturer Excalibur Army opens representative office in Ukraine
19:15
Russian attack on 7 July damaged 17 cultural heritage sites in Kharkiv – photos
19:02
CNN: Trump's team to discuss sending weapons to Ukraine on 8 July
18:13
Biden administration prioritised arming Ukraine over containing Russia – former US national security advisor
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: