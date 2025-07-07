All Sections
Zelenskyy announces upcoming meeting of coalition of the willing in Rome

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoMonday, 7 July 2025, 18:07
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on 7 July.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that during the call with Starmer, they coordinated joint diplomatic efforts and discussed "expectations for the upcoming meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, which will take place in Rome in just a few days".

"We are working to ensure the decisions made are as strong as possible," he added.

Earlier, the French side announced a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" but stated that it would take place within the framework of the UK-France summit in London.

It is likely that the meeting announced by Zelenskyy will take place on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome on 10–11 July.

Zelenskyy also said that Starmer expressed his condolences over the recent large-scale Russian attacks and discussed additional funding for drone production in Ukraine "this month".

Quote: "We agreed to work on strengthening other formats of cooperation with key partners as well, particularly the Ramstein format. There must be more protection for human lives." 

Read also: "Coalition of the willing" for Ukraine and the EU: how a new security alliance can save trust in Brussels

Background: 

  • The coalition of the willing, led by France and the United Kingdom, has declared its goal to provide Ukraine with security guarantees in the event of a ceasefire.
  • However, the coalition has not held meetings since March due to disagreements over military support from the United States and a desire to secure US backing for the potential deployment of Western troops in Ukraine.

