Zelenskyy announces meeting with Ukrainian ambassadors in July

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that a meeting with Ukrainian ambassadors will be held in July to focus on their efforts to counter Russian aggression.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on Monday 7 July, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that he had spoken to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha "about a special meeting with Ukrainian ambassadors".

"This meeting will take place in just two weeks," he added.

The President emphasised that he expects "absolutely concrete results for each region" at the meeting.

"First and foremost regarding sanctions against Russia, support for Ukraine's defence, and drawing our partners' attention to recovery projects in Ukraine," Zelenskyy itemised.

Background:

Prior to this, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced that "some personnel changes will be made" in the leadership of certain foreign ministry institutions in August.

Earlier on Monday, Bloomberg reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had discussed the possible replacement of the current Ukrainian ambassador to Washington, Oksana Markarova, during a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Friday 4 July.

