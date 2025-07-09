Russia loses 1,050 soldiers over past day
Wednesday, 9 July 2025, 06:55
Russia has lost 1,050 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 1,029,660.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,029,660 (+1,050) military personnel;
- 11,000 (+5) tanks;
- 22,969 (+2) armoured combat vehicles;
- 30,102 (+68) artillery systems;
- 1,434 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,193 (+1) air defence systems;
- 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 44,457 (+227) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,439 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 54,575 (+119) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,929 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
