Sociologists reveal three most trusted officials in Ukraine – survey

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 9 July 2025, 12:27
Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, current Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enjoy the highest levels of public trust among Ukrainians, followed closely by Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Source: a poll conducted by the Rating sociological group on 4-5 July

Details: The sociologists asked respondents whether they trusted five top officials. The results are based on the combined share of those who answered "fully trust" or "rather trust".

Valerii Zaluzhnyi received the highest level of trust (73%), followed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy (67%) and Kyrylo Budanov (56%).

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi is trusted by 41% of respondents and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal by one quarter.

 
Source: Rating sociological group 

The poll was conducted among 1,000 respondents in Ukrainian government-controlled territory. The margin of error with a 0.95 confidence level does not exceed 3.1%.

