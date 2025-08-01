Battlefield sees 160 clashes over past day, 47 of them on Pokrovsk front alone – Ukraine's General Staff

Military equipment on the position. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

There have been 160 combat engagements on the front line over the past 24 hours, with the fiercest fighting on the Pokrovsk front, where 47 Russian attacks have been repelled.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 1 August

Details: A total of 160 combat clashes were recorded over the past day.

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 Russian attacks. The Russians launched 7 airstrikes, dropping 17 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 331 artillery attacks, including 4 from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks near the town of Vovchansk and towards the villages of Dvorichanske and Kolodiazne.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted three attacks. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assault operations near the settlements of Kupiansk and Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops carried out 30 attacks, attempting to breach Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Karpivka, Ridkodub and Myrne and towards Shandryholove, Yampil and Hryhorivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven Russian attacks near the settlements of Hryhorivka and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians carried out six attacks towards the settlements of Stupochky, Bila Hora and Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces launched nine attacks near the settlements of Dyliivka, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka and towards Bila Hora, Stepanivka and Rusyn Yar.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 47 Russian assaults near the settlements of Poltavka, Maiak, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka and Novoukrainka and towards Volodymyrivka, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Myrnohrad and Novopidhorodnie.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted 23 attacks throughout the day near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Yalta, Zirka, Piddubne, Tolstoi, Myrne, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, Novosilka and Novopil and towards Temyrivka.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians conducted two attacks, trying to advance near Kamianske and Mali Shcherbaky.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled a Russian attack.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit five clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment and two artillery pieces.

