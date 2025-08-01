Azov medic honoured with Europe's highest medical award for unique drone feat saving brother-in-arms

Volodymyr "Sprite" Ryzhenko, a combat medic from the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov of the National Guard of Ukraine, has been recognised as the best European medic of the year in the "military medicine" category. This award was presented to him at the largest European conference on military medicine, Combat Medical Care Conference 2025, held in Germany.

Source: 1st Azov Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard on Instagram

Quote: "He won this award for an exceptional case of saving a brother-in-arms in the winter of 2025 – thanks to a transfusion of donor blood dropped from a drone, he managed to save the life of a soldier in extreme conditions.

Along with the distinction, our friend Sprite received a sword – a symbol of strength, dignity and courage. During his speech, he thanked his brothers-in-arms who helped implement this rescue operation."

Details: In total, more than 1,400 leading experts from 44 countries attended the event. In addition to Volodymyr, two more doctors from the brigade took part in the international conference. They shared a unique experience of providing assistance in combat conditions.

Quote: "Senior Lieutenant Serhii 'Jedi' Rotchuk presented innovative approaches to medical logistics on the battlefield.

Olha 'Krava' Tahirova discussed the challenges of providing aid beyond the 'golden hour' and the constant work of training personnel."

Background: Soldiers from a medical unit of the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov delivered blood via drone to save a wounded brother-in-arms' life. The soldier had suffered a severe neck injury, resulting in significant blood loss.

