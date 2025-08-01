Russians strike Sumy railway station: Kharkiv-Uzhhorod train damaged

A Kharkiv-Uzhhorod train has been damaged in a Russian strike on Sumy. There were no casualties.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways)

Quote: "Sumy is once again under enemy fire. Sumy railway station has been affected by the strikes.

Windows have been damaged in train No. 45 from Kharkiv to Uzhhorod. The passengers are safe, and railway workers quickly moved them to other carriages. The train continues to run on schedule."

