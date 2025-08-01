All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians strike Sumy railway station: Kharkiv-Uzhhorod train damaged

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 1 August 2025, 18:36
Russians strike Sumy railway station: Kharkiv-Uzhhorod train damaged
Damaged train. Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

A Kharkiv-Uzhhorod train has been damaged in a Russian strike on Sumy. There were no casualties.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways)

Quote: "Sumy is once again under enemy fire. Sumy railway station has been affected by the strikes.

Advertisement:

Windows have been damaged in train No. 45 from Kharkiv to Uzhhorod. The passengers are safe, and railway workers quickly moved them to other carriages. The train continues to run on schedule."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

SumyUkrainian Railways
Advertisement:
Trump orders two nuclear submarines to be deployed "in appropriate regions" after former Russian president's remarks
Lithuania releases photos of drone that entered its airspace from Belarus
Spiegel confirms searches at German residence of former deputy head of Zelenskyy's Office
UpdatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 31, including 5 children – photos
Trump warns Russia of sanctions: Kremlin has until 8 August
Nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv: second young person confirmed killed, death toll rises to 16
All News
Sumy
Russians hit Sumy Oblast Military Administration building again, injuring people
Russian forces test Italmas attack drone in attacks on Sumy
Russians strike bus carrying civilians in Sumy Oblast, casualties reported
RECENT NEWS
20:52
Polish foreign minister: Work underway on 48th and 49th military aid packages for Ukraine
20:18
Trump orders two nuclear submarines to be deployed "in appropriate regions" after former Russian president's remarks
20:06
NATO secretary general welcomes Germany's decision to supply Ukraine with Patriot systems
19:55
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast: one killed, two injured
19:32
Lithuania releases photos of drone that entered its airspace from Belarus
19:28
Trump reveals his own data on Russian losses since start of year
18:59
Polish authorities arrest Russian spy from former Soviet country
18:36
Russians strike Sumy railway station: Kharkiv-Uzhhorod train damaged
18:07
Mother and two daughters killed in Russian strike had moved to Kyiv from Donbas to escape war
16:48
Ukraine hits milestone with 1 million FPV drones delivered to its military in 2025 so far
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: