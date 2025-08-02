Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: people injured, buildings destroyed and infrastructure damaged – photos

At least three people have been injured and civilian infrastructure has been destroyed and damaged in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council

Details: Lysak reported that a 30-year-old man had been injured in a Russian strike on the Vasylkivka hromada in the Synelnykove district. An outbuilding was destroyed and an office building, four houses and a car were damaged. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Two more people have been injured in the Mezhova hromada. In addition, two houses and a car were damaged.

Damaged building. Photo: Mykola Lukashuk

Fire Photo: Mykola Lukashuk

Russian forces were attacking the Nikopol district until late in the evening and in the morning.

Quote from Lukashuk: "They targeted the city of Nikopol with artillery and drones. A fire broke out and two outbuildings were destroyed by the flames and two high-rise buildings, a house, an outbuilding, two cars and a power line were damaged."

