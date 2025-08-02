All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: people injured, buildings destroyed and infrastructure damaged – photos

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 2 August 2025, 07:53
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: people injured, buildings destroyed and infrastructure damaged – photos
Fire. Photo: Mykola Lukashuk

At least three people have been injured and civilian infrastructure has been destroyed and damaged in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council

Details: Lysak reported that a 30-year-old man had been injured in a Russian strike on the Vasylkivka hromada in the Synelnykove district. An outbuilding was destroyed and an office building, four houses and a car were damaged. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Two more people have been injured in the Mezhova hromada. In addition, two houses and a car were damaged.

 
Damaged building.
Photo: Mykola Lukashuk
 
Fire
Photo: Mykola Lukashuk

Russian forces were attacking the Nikopol district until late in the evening and in the morning.

Quote from Lukashuk: "They targeted the city of Nikopol with artillery and drones. A fire broke out and two outbuildings were destroyed by the flames and two high-rise buildings, a house, an outbuilding, two cars and a power line were damaged."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk OblastRusso-Ukrainian warcasualties
Advertisement:
Trump: Nuclear submarines are now closer to Russia
Journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, killed in captivity, posthumously awarded Order of Freedom
Russians kill two people in Kherson on morning of 2 August
Large-scale drone attack on Russia: fires at oil refinery and radio plant, explosions near military air base – photo, videos
Trump says US is fully prepared for nuclear war with Russia
Biden says United States faces "dark days" because of Trump
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: two children recovered from rubble, one severely injured
Russians damage several businesses in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: fires raged – photo
Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones: livestock killed, two people injured – photos
RECENT NEWS
11:55
Trump: Nuclear submarines are now closer to Russia
11:40
Another group of Ukrainian children rescued from Russian occupation
10:56
Journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, killed in captivity, posthumously awarded Order of Freedom
09:48
Russians kill two people in Kherson on morning of 2 August
09:03
Russia attacks Ukraine with over 50 drones overnight, eight of them jet-powered
08:46
US Republican Senator Graham warns his "friends in Russia" against provoking Trump
08:28
Russians attack centre of Sloviansk, injuring person and damaging city landmark
07:53
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: people injured, buildings destroyed and infrastructure damaged – photos
07:32
Russia loses 1,010 soldiers over past day
05:36
Large-scale drone attack on Russia: fires at oil refinery and radio plant, explosions near military air base – photo, videos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: