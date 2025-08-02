All Sections
Russians kill two people in Kherson on morning of 2 August

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 2 August 2025, 09:48
Firefighter. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian attacks have killed two people in the city of Kherson on the morning of 2 August.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: A 68-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries after a Russian attack targeted Kherson’s Korabelnyi district. Two others were wounded in the same attack: a 41-year-old man sustained blast trauma and multiple injuries to his torso and limbs, while a 79-year-old man also suffered blast trauma.

In the Dniprovskyi district, Russian forces bombarded a residential building. The body of a man was recovered from under the rubble.

In the oblast, Russian artillery struck Bilozerka at 05:00. Two local men, aged 56 and 55, were injured while at home during the attack.

On 1 August, one person was killed and nine were injured in Kherson Oblast.

