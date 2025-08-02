All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

India to buy Russian oil despite Trump's threats – NYT

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSaturday, 2 August 2025, 13:55
India to buy Russian oil despite Trump's threats – NYT
Oil tanker. Stock photo: Getty Images 

Indian officials said that they would continue to buy cheap oil from Russia despite threats of punishment from President Trump.

Source: The New York Times with reference to sources 

Details: Two senior Indian officials said there had been no change in policy. One of the officials said that the government did not give oil companies any guidance on cutting imports from Russia.

Advertisement:

At a news conference a day earlier, Randhir Jaiswal, a spokesman for India's foreign ministry, declined to comment directly on Trump's threat. But he hinted that the policy towards Russia will not change.

"Our bilateral relationships with various countries stand on their own merit and should not be seen from the prism of a third country. India and Russia have a steady and time-tested partnership," Jaiswal said.

Some analysts believe Trump's focus on India's purchases of Russian oil could be a negotiating tactic as India and the US try to complete the first stages of a bilateral trade deal.

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

IndiaRussiaoil
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Security Service attacks Russian airbase and military plant
Trump: Nuclear submarines are now closer to Russia
Journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, killed in captivity, posthumously awarded Order of Freedom
Large-scale drone attack on Russia: fires at oil refinery and radio plant, explosions near military air base – photo, videos
Trump says US is fully prepared for nuclear war with Russia
Biden says United States faces "dark days" because of Trump
All News
India
Russian oil tankers idle off India as US and EU increase sanctions pressure – Bloomberg
Trump announces tariffs against India, citing its purchases of Russian energy and weapons
Trump: India and Pakistan agree to immediate ceasefire
RECENT NEWS
16:41
UK foreign secretary: Putin is not ready to seriously negotiate
16:37
Russian artillery strike kills one in Kostiantynivka
16:17
Zelenskyy meets boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk to discuss how to amplify Ukraine's voice in US
15:17
Five Akhmat soldiers killed in Ukrainian intelligence operation in Melitopol – video
14:59
UK Defence Intelligence analyses situation around Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast
14:35
Russia attacks Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, with drones, injuring five people
13:56
Ukraine Facility: Government amends reform plan required for EU funding
13:55
India to buy Russian oil despite Trump's threats – NYT
13:30
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia district, injuring three people – video
12:45
US ambassador to NATO : Trump may hamper Russia's ability to finance war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: