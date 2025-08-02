Russian artillery strike kills one in Kostiantynivka
Saturday, 2 August 2025, 16:37
Russian forces have shelled the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast with tubed artillery, killing one man.
Source: Serhii Horbunov, Head of Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, on Facebook
Details: Horbunov reported that the man was in his own house at the time of the attack and suffered fatal injuries.
In addition to killing one person, the attack damaged the facades of residential buildings and a passenger car.
Background: On Saturday 2 August, at least seven people were injured in a large-scale Russian drone attack on the town of Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast.
