Russian artillery strike kills one in Kostiantynivka

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Serhii Horbunov

Russian forces have shelled the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast with tubed artillery, killing one man.

Source: Serhii Horbunov, Head of Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, on Facebook

Details: Horbunov reported that the man was in his own house at the time of the attack and suffered fatal injuries.

Advertisement:

In addition to killing one person, the attack damaged the facades of residential buildings and a passenger car.

Background: On Saturday 2 August, at least seven people were injured in a large-scale Russian drone attack on the town of Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!