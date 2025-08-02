All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian artillery strike kills one in Kostiantynivka

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 2 August 2025, 16:37
Russian artillery strike kills one in Kostiantynivka
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Serhii Horbunov

Russian forces have shelled the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast with tubed artillery, killing one man. 

Source: Serhii Horbunov, Head of Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, on Facebook

Details: Horbunov reported that the man was in his own house at the time of the attack and suffered fatal injuries. 

Advertisement:

In addition to killing one person, the attack damaged the facades of residential buildings and a passenger car.

Background: On Saturday 2 August, at least seven people were injured in a large-scale Russian drone attack on the town of Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk OblastRusso-Ukrainian warcasualties
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Security Service attacks Russian airbase and military plant
Trump: Nuclear submarines are now closer to Russia
Journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, killed in captivity, posthumously awarded Order of Freedom
Large-scale drone attack on Russia: fires at oil refinery and radio plant, explosions near military air base – photo, videos
Trump says US is fully prepared for nuclear war with Russia
Biden says United States faces "dark days" because of Trump
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russia attacks Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, with drones, injuring five people
Russians attack centre of Sloviansk, injuring person and damaging city landmark
Russian strike on Kramatorsk completely destroys residential building and damages 10 more – photos
RECENT NEWS
17:10
Latest Russian attack on Kyiv killed young father, his pregnant wife and their two-year-old son
17:05
Ukraine uncovers major bribery scheme in electronic warfare systems procurement: MP and officials involved
16:53
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies have exposed bribery by MP, local government heads and military officials
16:41
UK foreign secretary: Putin is not ready to seriously negotiate
16:37
Russian artillery strike kills one in Kostiantynivka
16:17
Zelenskyy meets boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk to discuss how to amplify Ukraine's voice in US
15:17
Five Akhmat soldiers killed in Ukrainian intelligence operation in Melitopol – video
14:59
UK Defence Intelligence analyses situation around Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast
14:35
Russia attacks Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, with drones, injuring five people
13:56
Ukraine Facility: Government amends reform plan required for EU funding
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: