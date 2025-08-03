Seven dead and over 20 injured in Russian assaults on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts

All Sections
Roman PetrenkoSunday, 3 August 2025, 08:27
Druzhkivka after the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Seven civilians have been killed in Russian strikes on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: On 2 August, the Russians killed five residents of Donetsk Oblast: two in Kostiantynivka and one each in Siversk, Pokrovsk and Raiske.

Another 11 people in the region were injured during the day. In particular, seven in Druzhkivka, two in Sloviansk and one each in Kostiantynivka and Siversk.

During the same period, two people were killed in Kherson Oblast and another 11 were injured due to Russian aggression.

One of the casualties was injured in the city of Kherson on Sunday morning. As a result of the Russian attack, a 69-year-old man sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg and head.

On Saturday 2 August, the Russians damaged a road bridge, a gas pipeline and cars in Kherson Oblast.

