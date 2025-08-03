All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sanctions captains of Russia's shadow fleet

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 3 August 2025, 16:48
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine prepared three new sanctions packages, one of which has been implemented – targeting the captains of Russia's shadow fleet.

Source: Zelenskyy in his address; decree released on the official website

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I've also held a meeting on our sanctions policy. Three sanctions packages have been prepared and the first package has been implemented today – sanctions against the captains of Russia's shadow fleet.

We'll coordinate all these packages with our partners to ensure the pressure works in the majority of jurisdictions. I have agreed to align our partners' sanctions with our own next week. The necessary decisions by partners must be reinforced by Ukrainian sanctions."

Details: The decree enacting the sanctions of the National Security and Defence Council has since been released on the presidential website.

The list consists of 94 individuals and five Russian companies.

In his address, Zelenskyy also noted that Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, reported on communications with international partners, particularly the United States.

"The United States is determined to help," the Ukrainian president said. "I would like to thank them for this. Pressure on Russia can indeed work in such a way that they feel the consequences of prolonging the war."

Zelenskyy also stated that Rustem Umierov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, had reported on preparations for new meetings of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff. "Among the issues set to be discussed are the state of air defence and new systems soon to arrive in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Quote: "We are preparing for the heating season. Of course, strengthening air defences, anti-Shahed measures and domestic weapons production are key elements of our winter preparations. The state of critical infrastructure and the required decisions are also issues to be tackled at the Staff meetings."

