Battlefield sees over 180 clashes, 49 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Pokrovsk front on the map. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

There have been 183 combat engagements on the front line over the past 24 hours, with the fiercest fighting on the Pokrovsk front, where 49 Russian attacks have been repelled.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 4 August

Details: A total of 183 combat clashes were recorded over the past day.

Advertisement:

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 Russian attacks. The Russians launched 12 airstrikes, dropping 26 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 261 artillery attacks, including 17 from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Kutkivka, Fyholivka and Krasne Pershe.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted nine attacks. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assault operations near the settlements of Holubivka, Petropavlivka, Novoosynove, Stepova Novosilka and Nova Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops carried out 29 attacks, attempting to breach Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Karpivka, Olhivka, Ridkodub, Torske and Hryhorivka and towards Serednie, Cherneshchyna and Shandryholove.

On the Siversk front, the Russians conducted attacks near the village of Hryhorivka and towards the settlements of Serebrianka and Siversk. In total, five combat clashes occurred over the past day.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Markove and towards Bila Hora and Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces launched 13 attacks near the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk and Katerynivka and towards Oleksandro-Kalynove.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 49 Russian assaults near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne and Horikhove and towards Novoukrainka, Novopidhorodnie, Rodynske and Chervonyi Lyman.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian troops repelled 22 Russian attacks throughout the day near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Novokhatske, Voskresenka, Zelene Pole, Myrne, Maliivka, Temyrivka and Novopil and towards Levadne.

On the Huliaipole and Orikhiv fronts, there were no combat clashes over the past day.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians carried out two unsuccessful attempts to approach Ukrainian fortified positions.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there are no signs of the formation of Russian offensive groups.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!