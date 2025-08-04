All Sections
Married couple killed in Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 4 August 2025, 14:10
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

A married couple has been killed in a Russian airstrike on the Huliaipole hromada in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Fedorov noted that Russian forces attacked the Polohy district with aerial bombs. As a result of the strike, several residential buildings were damaged or destroyed.

The married couple was killed – a 65-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man.

