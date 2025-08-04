All Sections
Russians damage 19th-century synagogue in Odesa – photos

Daria LobanokMonday, 4 August 2025, 18:56
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Nachlas Eliezer. Photo: Rabbi Moshe Reuven Azman

The historic synagogue Nachlas Eliezer in the Peresyp district was damaged during a Russian attack on Odesa on the night of 3-4 August.

Source: Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Reuven Azman on X (Twitter)

Quote: "This sacred building, constructed at the end of the 19th century, served as a place of prayer, hope and spiritual strength for the Jewish community of Odesa. Today, once again, we have witnessed how war affects not only people but also holy sites and our historical memory." 

Details: The United Jewish Community of Ukraine noted that the synagogue was a place of prayer for the Jewish community until the 1920s but was closed during the Soviet era. In 1992, the prayer hall with 25-metre-high ceilings collapsed. Only the bakery and utility premises survived.

 
Nachlas Eliezer synagogue on fire 
Photo: Rabbi Moshe Reuven Azman on Facebook

Currently, among the overgrown ruins, the remains of the Aron Kodesh (holy ark) and other religious items can still be found.

Russian drones also damaged the Odesa radio market.

The Odesa Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that 50 retail units were damaged by fire, and eight were completely destroyed.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Nachlas Eliezer
Photo: Rabbi Moshe Reuven Azman on Facebook

Background: On the night of 23-24 July, Russian forces attacked Odesa with strike UAVs. The attack damaged the Pryvoz Market, the Vorontsov Palace and the UNESCO-listed Prymorskyi Boulevard.

