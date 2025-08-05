Russians conduct 45 attacks on Pokrovsk front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Russian forces have conducted the most attacks on the Pokrovsk front over the past day, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 45 assault actions.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 5 August

Details: A total of 151 combat clashes were recorded over the past day.

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 Russian attacks. The Russians launched 14 airstrikes, dropping 26 guided aerial bombs, and fired 417 times, including six times from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe and Fyholivka and towards Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka and Kolodiazne nine times.

On the Kupiansk front, nine Russian attacks occurred. Ukraine's defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Holubivka, Zahryzove and Lozova.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 28 attacks, trying to penetrate Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Hrekivka, Myrne, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna and Torske and towards Dronivka, Hryhorivka and Serebrianka Forest.

On the Siversk front, the Russians made nine attempts to advance near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamianske and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks near the city of Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted six assaults near the settlements of Toretsk, Romanivka and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 45 Russian assaults near the settlements of Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka and Zelenyi Kut.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted 18 assaults near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Voskresenka, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Myrne, Temyrivka and Maliivka.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians tried to advance near the village of Malynivka once.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces conducted one unsuccessful assault towards the village of Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to attack Ukrainian positions five times.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

