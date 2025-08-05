All Sections
Russia's Ryazan oil refinery halves output and Novokuybyshevsk stops operation after drone attack – Reuters

Alyona KyrychenkoTuesday, 5 August 2025, 12:30
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ryazan oil refinery, operated by Russian oil giant Rosneft, halted roughly half of its processing capacity following a drone strike on 2 August.

Source: Reuters  

Details: According to sources, two major refining units were shut down after the attack – CDU-3 with a capacity of 8,600 tonnes per day, and CDU-4 with 11,400 tonnes per day.

Currently, the plant is only operating the CDU-6 unit, which has a daily output of 23,200 tonnes – about 48% of the refinery’s total capacity.

Last year, sources noted that the Ryazan refinery processed 13.1 million tonnes of crude oil and produced 2.3 million tonnes of petrol, 3.4 million tonnes of diesel, 4.2 million tonnes of fuel oil, and 1 million tonnes of jet fuel.

In addition, the Novokuybyshevsk refinery was also targeted in drone strikes on 2 August and has been fully shut down.

Background: On the night of 1-2 August, multiple regions across Russia reported explosions, accompanied by air defence systems responding. Eyewitnesses spoke of drone attacks, large fires at oil refineries, and blasts at radio factories and near a military airfield.

Russo-Ukrainian waroilRussia
