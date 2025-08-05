Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Russia seeks to form 10 new divisions, we have no choice but to continue mobilisation

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi has held a meeting to review the performance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in July.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote: "The Russian leadership aims to form 10 new divisions by the end of the year, two of which have already been created.

Therefore, we have no choice but to continue mobilisation measures, improve combat training and strengthen the drone component of our forces.

We are continuing the corps reform to make troop management more effective. The vast majority of the newly established army corps have taken responsibility for their areas and the assigned troop sets."

Details: Syrskyi also said that the most difficult situation is on the Pokrovsk, Dobropillia and Novopavlivka fronts.

Meanwhile, there have been advances on the North Slobozhanshchyna front in liberating Sumy Oblast, and fighting continues in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Quote: "In July, we achieved significant success in the use of deep strike assets – dozens of enemy defence industrial base facilities were struck. Our drones and other strike assets have significantly reduced the aggressor’s defence industry capabilities and hit its military targets, including Shahed and other weapon storage sites, military airfields, training grounds, as well as defence, electromechanical, chemical and oil refining plants."

Details: Russian total losses in July amounted to over 33,200 personnel, which is 800 more than in the previous month.

Despite this, Russian forces continue to reinforce its grouping by 9,000 personnel each month.

