Russian-occupied territories are marked in red. Map: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Ukraine's defence forces continue to hold back Russian troops around the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The General Staff reported that Russia had been unsuccessfully trying to push Ukrainian forces out of the area for over a year.

Meanwhile, some sources are spreading claims that Ukrainian units have been encircled in Pokrovsk. "This information is entirely false," the General Staff added.

Quote: "The enemy is conducting offensive operations to the north-east of Pokrovsk, trying to cut off Ukrainian military logistics. However, despite considerable effort and relentless assaults, the enemy has achieved no success. The only thing Russian soldiers find around Pokrovsk is their demise."

