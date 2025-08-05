All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia conducts offensive operations northeast of Pokrovsk – Ukraine's General Staff

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 5 August 2025, 23:02
Russia conducts offensive operations northeast of Pokrovsk – Ukraine's General Staff
Russian-occupied territories are marked in red. Map: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Ukraine's defence forces continue to hold back Russian troops around the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The General Staff reported that Russia had been unsuccessfully trying to push Ukrainian forces out of the area for over a year.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, some sources are spreading claims that Ukrainian units have been encircled in Pokrovsk. "This information is entirely false," the General Staff added.

Quote: "The enemy is conducting offensive operations to the north-east of Pokrovsk, trying to cut off Ukrainian military logistics. However, despite considerable effort and relentless assaults, the enemy has achieved no success. The only thing Russian soldiers find around Pokrovsk is their demise."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia district: 2 people killed, 12 injured – photos
Zelenskyy's approval rating declines for third consecutive month – survey
Ukraine and US plan to launch three mineral extraction projects – Ukrainian PM
Trump preparing new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet – FT
Government plans to appoint head of Economic Security Bureau on 6 August
Russia conducts offensive operations northeast of Pokrovsk – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians advancing in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Russians conduct 45 attacks on Pokrovsk front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Death toll from Russia's 31 July strike on Kramatorsk rises to 7
RECENT NEWS
11:46
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia district: 2 people killed, 12 injured – photos
11:02
US to auction off seized luxury yacht of Russian oligarch Kerimov
10:52
Zelenskyy's approval rating declines for third consecutive month – survey
10:07
Russian 31 July attack on Kyiv: another person dies in hospital from severe injuries
10:06
Romania scrambles F-16s due to Russian overnight attack on Ukraine's south
09:53
Drones attack Russia's Bryansk, home to oil depot: over 10 explosions reported – video
09:23
Russia attacks Ukraine with 45 UAVs overnight: 9 hits reported, 36 drones destroyed
08:43
Battlefield sees 143 combat clashes over past day, 52 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
07:54
Trump's envoy Witkoff arrives in Moscow – Reuters
07:47
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging business and infrastructure
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: