Zelenskyy's approval rating declines for third consecutive month – survey

Public trust in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dropped from 65% in June to 58%, according to the latest poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Source: KIIS survey, launched the day after the Ukrainian parliament voted on controversial bill No. 12414 concerning the independence of Ukraine’s anti-corruption bodies

Quote: "When analysing the dynamics of trust in the context of events surrounding Law No. 12414, it should be taken into account that we already observed a downward trend in early June, so perhaps by 22 July 2025, trust was already below 65%. That is, not all of the decrease in trust (7 percentage points) can be attributed to the adoption of Law No. 12414. However, this event undoubtedly had an impact, since some respondents indicated this vote as the reason for distrust in the President."

How much do you trust or distrust Volodymyr Zelenskyy?

Details: According to the poll, 35% of respondents said they do not trust the president – an increase from 30% in early June.

Trust in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the regional dimension

KIIS survey

The sociologists report that the trust-distrust balance has dropped from +35% in early June to +23% in early August. However, current trust levels remain higher than the lowest point during the full-scale war, recorded in December 2024.

Trust in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in terms of age

KIIS survey

The sharpest decline in trust compared to early June 2025 was observed in Ukraine's west, where support fell from 73% to 55%. While the country's west previously had the highest trust in the president, that is no longer the case – current figures now align with other regions.

And for what specific reasons do you not trust Volodymyr Zelenskyy? (open question)

% among those who do not trust Volodymyr Zelenskyy, top answers

KIIS survey

In Ukraine's centre, the trust level remained unchanged at 63%. In the country's south and east, the decrease was milder: from 61% to 55% in the south, and from 61% to 54% in the east.

Despite the downward trend, the majority in all regions continue to trust the president, and the overall trust-distrust balance remains positive nationwide.

The most notable decline was among respondents under 30 years old, where trust dropped from 74% in early summer to 59% – a 15-percentage-point decrease.

Quote from Anton Hrushetskyi, KIIS Executive Director: "President V. Zelenskyy, despite the rather large-scale protests and the violent reaction in the media, retains a fairly high level of trust (and legitimacy) among the Ukrainian public. Perhaps this was facilitated by the rapid response to the protests and the prompt submission of a new law to the parliament. However, the persistent downward trend is a worrying signal that requires attention and thoughtful decisions from the authorities."

More details: Zelenskyy's lowest trust rating was recorded in February 2022 (37%) and again in December 2024 (52%).

Methodology: The KIIS Omnibus survey was conducted between 23 July and 4 August 2025 via telephone interviews in all government-controlled regions of Ukraine. A total of 1,022 respondents aged 18 and older were surveyed. Residents of temporarily occupied territories were not included in the sample.

Under normal conditions, the statistical margin of error for this sample (with a 95% confidence level and a design effect of 1.3) does not exceed 4.1% for figures close to 50%, 3.5% for figures close to 25%, 2.5% for figures close to 10%, 1.8% for figures close to 5%.

