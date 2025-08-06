The ambassadors of G7 countries have welcomed Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi's appointment as Director of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (ESBU).

Source: G7 Ambassadors’ Group on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Wednesday 6 August, G7 countries congratulated Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi on his appointment as head of Ukraine’s Economic Security Bureau.

Quote: "The welcome appointment by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine [the Ukrainian government – ed.] is an important step for transparent and accountable leadership that strengthens the institution and enhances Ukraine’s business climate."

Background:

Earlier, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced that Tsyvinskyi would be appointed head of the ESBU.

His appointment had been blocked for a long time, reportedly due to concerns from the Security Service of Ukraine over his father’s Russian citizenship. Tsyvinskyi stated that he had not been officially informed of any such concerns and that the selection committee had resubmitted his documents to the government.

Amid the controversy surrounding the independence of other key anti-corruption institutions, such as the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, several sources told European Pravda that the EU had begun raising questions about other reform-related steps, including the recent naming of the ESBU head, which followed a selection process.

Despite anticipated positive decisions from the European Union in July, Kyiv launched an offensive against reforms. Read more about this in this European Pravda article.

