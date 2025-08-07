Battlefield sees 147 combat clashes over past day, 38 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Pokrovsk front on the map. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, 147 combat engagements have taken place on the front line, 38 of them on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 7 August

Details: A total of 147 combat clashes have been recorded over the past day.

Advertisement:

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, 16 combat clashes took place. The Russians launched 13 airstrikes, dropping 15 guided aerial bombs, and mounted 328 artillery attacks, including 6 from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, there were four combat clashes near the town of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, nine Russian attacks occurred. Ukraine's defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Nova Kruhliakivka, Holubivka, Tyshchenkivka and Zahryzove and towards Kupiansk and Kurylivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 21 attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Ridkodub, Karpivka, Shandryholove, Serednie and Torske and towards Hryhorivka.

On the Siversk front, the Russians conducted eight attacks near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Pereizne and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, one combat clash took place near the village of Novomarkove.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 11 assaults near the settlements of Toretsk, Katerynivka, Shcherbynivka and Yablunivka and towards the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne and Rusyn Yar.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 38 Russian assaults near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Maiak, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Udachne and Novoukrainka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 13 Russian assaults near the settlements of Novopil, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Tolstoi, Voskresenka and Maliivka and towards Filiia.

On the Huliaipole and Orikhiv fronts, the Russians did not carry out any offensive operations.

On the Prydniprovske front, the defence forces successfully repelled six Russian attacks.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there were no signs of groups of Russian offensive troops being formed in the area.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!