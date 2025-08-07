All Sections
Ukraine and Moldova must open first EU negotiation clusters together, says Ukraine's foreign minister

Ivanna KostinaThursday, 7 August 2025, 20:12
Stock Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Ukraine and Moldova must open the first clusters of negotiations on EU accession together and everything is ready for that.

Source: Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, during a media statement with Romanian Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Țoiu, as reported by European Pravda, citing Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "The path of Ukraine and Moldova to the European Union is as indivisible as our security. This aligns with Romania's national interests. The strength and influence of Ukrainian-Moldovan unity on the path to the European Union has proven effective more than once." 

Details: Sybiha called for this unity to be maintained during the most critical moments "in order to achieve shared success".

"We must open the first clusters with Moldova together. Everything is ready for that," the minister stated.

Background:

  • Moldova seeks to start EU accession negotiations before the parliamentary elections in September to counter Russian disinformation in the country about the European Union.
  • As is known, due to Hungary's obstruction of starting talks with Ukraine, there was a risk of separating Ukraine and Moldova’s negotiation package to avoid weakening Moldovan President Maia Sandu’s position before the elections. However, the EU believes that Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán's veto can be overcome soon after Denmark assumes the presidency of the EU Council, so this scenario has so far been avoided.

