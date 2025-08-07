All Sections
Zelenskyy discusses new financial aid programme with IMF managing director

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 7 August 2025, 20:20
Stock Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), have discussed a new financial assistance programme.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote:  "We discussed a new financial assistance programme that will strengthen Ukraine both now and in the post-war period. We are ready to move swiftly on all necessary steps. The government is already working on this."

Details: Zelenskyy also noted that he and Georgieva talked about additional funding for Ukrainian soldiers, with various options currently under consideration.

"It was important to hear that the IMF sees that Ukraine is fulfilling all its obligations and implementing reforms despite the war," Zelenskyy added.

Background: Andrii Pyshnyi, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, believes that the current IMF programme no longer fully meets Ukraine’s needs, as much of it is focused on post-war recovery, but the war is ongoing.

ZelenskyyIMFaid for Ukraine
