Combat medic and chief curator of Chernihiv Art Museum killed in action

Daria LobanokFriday, 8 August 2025, 10:32
Combat medic and chief curator of Chernihiv Art Museum killed in action
Maryna Hrytsenko was 39 years old. Photo: Plast Chernihiv

On 7 August, combat medic Maryna "Meri" Hrytsenko of the 3rd Assault Brigade was killed in action while on a combat mission at the front. In civilian life, she served as chief curator of the collections at the Chernihiv Art Museum and was an active member of the Ukrainian scouting organisation Plast.

Source: Plast Chernihiv

Details: Maryna was 39 years old. She is survived by her 15-year-old daughter Yuliia and her parents.

Born into a family of medics, she earned a degree in history from the Faculty of History at the Taras Shevchenko National University "Chernihiv Collegium". In 2021, she joined Plast together with her daughter and served there as secretary. She was passionate about music and Ukrainian historical rituals and traditions.

Since 2008, Maryna had worked at the Hryhorii Galagan Chernihiv Regional Art Museum, first as a research associate and later as a senior researcher. Eventually, she became the museum’s chief curator.

In February 2023, she joined the Armed Forces, serving as a rifleman and combat medic in the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade with the rank of junior sergeant. As a combat medic, she took part in the fighting in Kharkiv Oblast, Plast Chernihiv reported.

 
Photo: Maryna Hrytsenko on Facebook
 
Photo: Maryna Hrytsenko on Facebook
 
Photo: Maryna Hrytsenko on Facebook

In January 2025, she was decorated with the Order for Courage as a medic of the brigade’s 1st Assault Battalion.

On the morning of 7 August, Meri and two fellow soldiers were carrying out a combat mission at the front. All three were killed by a strike from a Russian drone.

"Maryna embodied the resilience of our museum during the siege. Her character and indomitable spirit wouldn’t let her stand aside – her soul was drawn to the fight. We are proud of her, knowing deep down she was stronger than many of us. The museum has lost not just a staff member; it has lost a part of itself. We are grieving deeply," the Chernihiv Art Museum wrote.

